Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Wednesday that his country is working with the Canadian Football League on potential financial assistance in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau's comments came a day after CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie told the Canadian Press that the league is seeking $150 million in federal assistance -- $30 million immediately and potentially up to $120 million more if it has to cancel its season.

"The CFL has approached us about support," Trudeau said, according to Reuters. "We know it's important to them, we know it's important to many Canadians, and those discussions are ongoing."

The CFL hasn't made a definitive call on what it plans to do, but it has already moved the start of its regular season from June 11 to, at the earliest, July. And Ambrosie, in his comments to the Canadian Press, said at best, the league will have to cancel some games.

"But at worst if this crisis persists and large gatherings are prevented, we could lose the whole season, and the types of losses we could incur would be devastating," he said.

The nine-team CFL is set to hold its draft Thursday night.