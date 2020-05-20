The Canadian Football League said Wednesday that its season won't begin until September at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic, and if it does resume, the Grey Cup will be hosted by the team with the best regular-season record of the two finalists.

The CFL previously had canceled the start of training camps -- which were scheduled to open this month -- and pushed back the opening of the regular season to early July, at the earliest.

But in a statement Wednesday, the league said a further delay, resulting in a shortened season, is needed.

"Of course, a final decision on whether that will indeed happen will depend on what governments tell us is safe for our players and fans," the CFL said.

"But barring some huge development, like a vaccine for COVID-19, it now seems clear we can rule out playing games this summer. There are several reasons, including the continuing restrictions on assemblies, travel and border crossings. Notably, several provinces and municipalities have already decided to prohibit until September 1st, all sporting events featuring large gatherings."

The Grey Cup was originally scheduled to be hosted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, but they now will get the 2022 Cup. This year's version also could be pushed from its original date of Nov. 22 to December, the league said.