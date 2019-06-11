2019 U.S. Open: Best bets at Pebble Beach

The 2019 U.S. Open returns to Pebble Beach this week, as two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka looks to add another major victory. Who else offers some betting value?

Chris Fallica and Will Courchene from Data Golf give their value bets to win the title, tournament matchups they like and more in this betting guide.

Chris Fallica's picks

It's a no-brainer to include Koepka and Dustin Johnson in any group of picks this week, so I'll do something a little different -- offer up some others who could be in the mix Sunday at much better odds. But I certainly wouldn't talk anyone off playing Koepka and Johnson -- especially to post a top-10 finish.

Contenders

Tommy Fleetwood (30-1)

Unlike for some players, the layout presented by the USGA has brought out the best in Fleetwood, who has finished fourth and second the past two years at the U.S. Open. Three straight major finishes outside the top 30 might have caused his stock to slide in some eyes, but his ball striking is world class and he's top 10 in both strokes gained (SG): total and tee-to-green. He got some experience earlier in the year at Pebble, which is a plus.