Best bets for the 2019 College World Series

The College World Series gets underway Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Betting the tournament can be a tricky proposition given the format of the event, during which a team can lose twice and still win the national championship.

As long as a team keeps winning, it can get by with three starters and a couple of quality arms out of the bullpen. For teams that fall into the losers bracket, the tournament becomes a test of pitching depth.

Given the format, it's no surprise that six of the eight champions since the CWS moved to TD Ameritrade Park were in the top 30 in Division I in ERA. Only three teams in this year's field rank in the top 30 in ERA: Michigan (10th), Mississippi State (12th) and Louisville (18th).

So where is the betting value in this year's College World Series?