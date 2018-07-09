        <
          Steele: College football teams that are poised for a turnaround in 2019

          Brighter days are ahead for quarterback Adrian Martinez and Nebraska. Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire
          Jul 9, 2018
          Phil SteeleESPN Staff Writer
            • ESPN Insider college football contributor
            • Has published his annual college football preview magazine for the past 18 years

          Editor's note: This article was adapted from Phil Steele's college football preview magazine, which is available here.

          Making my most improved list has generally been a blessing for teams, as they usually make significant turnarounds. This list consists of teams that had a losing record the previous season that I think can make it to a bowl game in 2019.

          Last year Florida was my No. 1 most improved team and went from 4-8 to a top-10 finish. Utah State, which was my No. 2 most improved team, went from 6-7 in 2017 to 11-2 last season. Georgia Southern, my No. 5 team on the list a season ago, had the most significant turnaround of any FBS team in 2018, going from 2-10 to 10-3 and a bowl win.

          Note: Win totals courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook, except where noted (*provided by FanDuel).

          1. Nebraska Cornhuskers (O/U 8.5 wins)

          If you watched the Huskers' first six games last year, they were better than an 0-6 team. In the second half of the season, Nebraska went 4-2, averaged 36.6 points per game and nearly pulled the upset at Ohio State, losing 36-31. The Huskers have 13 starters back, including dual-threat quarterback Adrian Martinez, who had 2,617 passing yards and 629 rushing yards a year ago.

