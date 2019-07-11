College football futures: 25 win totals that stand out

Caesars Sportsbook has rolled out some college football season win totals over the past couple of weeks. Here are some of my thoughts -- some more in-depth than others -- on select teams and what might or might not be worth a play.

(Note: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

I love the 11.5 on Alabama at +250 to the over. The Tide's best chance to lose is their final regular-season game (at Auburn), so you could play the over, and then if the Tide are 11-0 heading to Jordan Hare take a little Auburn on the money line as a bit of a hedge.

Auburn is a high-ceiling -- but low-floor -- team this year. The Tigers' total is 8, but they draw Florida and Georgia from the East and face Oregon, Florida, Texas A&M and LSU away from home.