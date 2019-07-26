        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Michigan, Florida State among Steele's early best bets for Week 1

          Michigan has made a habit of blowing out opponents in the season opener. Leon Halip/Getty Images
          10:21 AM ET
          • Phil SteeleESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN Insider college football contributor
            • Has published his annual college football preview magazine for the past 18 years

          Week 1 of the college football season is still over a month away, but Caesars Sportsbook already has lines on the games. After looking over the full slate, six games stand out to me. Play these games now, as a month from now the lines may not be as favorable.

          Rutgers Scarlet Knights (-14.5) vs. UMass Minutemen

          Rutgers needs to get some wins in 2019. Head coach Chris Ash is 3-2 as a home favorite and is entering a pivotal fourth season, coming off a 1-11 campaign. Last year, the Scarlet Knights opened as a home favorite against Texas State and rolled to a 35-7 victory ... their only one of the season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices