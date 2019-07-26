Michigan, Florida State among Steele's early best bets for Week 1

Week 1 of the college football season is still over a month away, but Caesars Sportsbook already has lines on the games. After looking over the full slate, six games stand out to me. Play these games now, as a month from now the lines may not be as favorable.

Rutgers needs to get some wins in 2019. Head coach Chris Ash is 3-2 as a home favorite and is entering a pivotal fourth season, coming off a 1-11 campaign. Last year, the Scarlet Knights opened as a home favorite against Texas State and rolled to a 35-7 victory ... their only one of the season.