2019 Open Championship: Best bets at Royal Portrush

The 2019 Open Championship heads to Northern Ireland for the first time in 68 years, as countryman and favorite Rory McIlroy looks for his fifth major title. Who else offers some betting value?

ESPN's Chris Fallica and Will Courchene from Data Golf give their value bets to win the title, tournament matchups they like and more in this betting guide.

Chris Fallica's picks

It's time for the final -- and my favorite -- major of the year, The Open. As it's being played at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland -- and there isn't much course history to speak of for many of the players -- it should be an exciting week of golf.

Here are some players I'm looking at, as well as some trends on recent Open champs. Good luck this week!

Contenders

Rory McIlroy (8-1)

As Rory himself said in The Guardian, "It's the same golf course I've grown up playing my whole life, and it's the same tournament that I haven't finished outside the top five for the last few years." I'll admit it, when I read that quote, I got more than a little excited. McIlroy is a confident, honest player who knows his past four trips to The Open resulted in a win, runner-up, fourth- and fifth-place finish. There is no self-inflicted pressure here. The scene will not be too big; in fact, he's embracing it all. He's the leader in Strokes Gained: Total and Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. If he makes any putts and starts well, he'll lift the Claret Jug for a second time. He's never trailed by more than two shots after any round in any of his major wins. I'll play him every way possible this week.