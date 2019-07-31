Early NHL best bets worth a wager

Nothing triggers hockey gambling more than a nationwide heat wave. Caesars posted futures and propositions for the upcoming NHL season.

Below are the top plays from ESPN Sports Betting Analyst Doug Kezirian and Senior NHL Writer Greg Wyshynski.

Note: Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Winnipeg Jets UNDER 96.5 points (-110)

Kezirian: This team ended last season as poorly as a playoff team can with a weak second half and an upset first-round exit. Winnipeg also lost key figures (Jacob Trouba, Kevin Hayes, Tyler Myers) this offseason and now returns to what's considered the best division in hockey.