Steele: My six favorite CFB season win total bets

Which teams will outperform projections and which ones will fall short?

Here are six early selections for regular-season over/under win totals for this season. Keep in mind that Las Vegas' win-total number is only for a team's 12 regular-season games and that if any game is canceled, it becomes a no-bet.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Recent history shows that Gary Patterson always bounces back after a down year. Following a 4-8 season in 2013, TCU went 12-1 and just missed out on a College Football Playoff berth. After a 6-7 season in 2016, the Frogs climbed as high as No. 4 in the polls in 2017 before finishing 11-3. Last year TCU was one of the most injury-plagued teams in college football, losing 20 players for the season, including top defensive player defensive tackle Ross Blaylock before the season even started (16 others missed at least four games). TCU still managed to get to a bowl and finish 7-6.