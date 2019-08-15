Top 25 college football futures bets

The Daily Wager crew names Trevor Lawrence, Jake Fromm, Sam Ehlinger and D'Eriq King as value picks to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy. (2:09)

The 2019-20 college football is almost here and there are plenty of bets available to make right now.

I've revealed them briefly on Daily Wager (Monday-Friday, ESPNEWS) over the past few weeks, but here they are in written form, along with several reasons why I bet them.

These are my top 25 favorite CFB futures bets heading into the season.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook as of Aug. 14, unless otherwise noted.

25. Georgia Bulldogs to win the SEC (+275)

At Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook

Win projection: 10.88

Kirby Smart's squad is stacked with elite talent. They are my No. 3-rated team going into the season, and there is a pretty big gap between them and the next two (LSU and Oklahoma). We know the Bulldogs can stand toe-to-toe with Alabama, given their matchups the past two seasons in which they've trailed for a combined one minute and four seconds.

This ultimately comes down to a comparison between the current and potential price in an SEC title game. In a worst-case scenario -- matching up against Alabama -- I only project Georgia to be a 4.5-point underdog, which is roughly a price of +170 on the money line. That makes having a +275 ticket in our back pocket extremely valuable at that point. There's an outside chance that UGA doesn't win the East division, but there's also a chance that Alabama isn't representing the West -- which presents more upside to a Bulldogs ticket (since they would be a favorite over any other team).

The swing game could be Florida, but I project Georgia to be a nine-point favorite and win the game 75 percent of the time. Of the 25 percent of the time they lose to the Gators, nearly 16 percent the Bulldogs still win the East anyway (more on Florida later).