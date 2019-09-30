NHL preseason betting guide: Value on Blues repeating?

The 2019-20 NHL season is set to begin on Wednesday, with the St. Louis Blues trying to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, however unlikely.

Our experts are here with their best futures bets before the pucks drop.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook, unless otherwise indicated.

Stanley Cup futures

St. Louis Blues (15-1)

We all know how hard it is to repeat as champs in the NHL, but the Blues have largely the same roster, with a new power-play weapon in Justin Faulk and a full season of goalie Jordan Binnington -- likely brimming with confidence. I don't anticipate them being a regular-season juggernaut, but this team still is packed to the brim with the mix of skill and heaviness that will make it an absolute handful in the playoffs. It might be worth taking advantage of the general skepticism that a team could go back-to-back again. -- Peters