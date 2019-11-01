The 2018-19 college basketball season brought all kinds of memorable moments, particularly during the NCAA tournament.

There was Ja Morant putting on a show with a triple-double in No. 12 Murray State's upset of No. 5 Marquette that sealed his future as a top NBA draft pick. We had Duke barely escaping No. 9 UCF behind some heroics by Zion Williamson. And again vs. Virginia Tech. And, of course, we had an epic overtime win by eventual champion Virginia against Purdue. Plus, who could forget the bettor who had a $1,500 title bet on Texas Tech that would have netted $300,000?

So what's in store for the 2019-20 season? Sports betting analyst Doug Kezirian, Insider Jordan Schultz and VSiN's Matt Youmans offer some of their best bets for the upcoming season.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook, unless otherwise noted.

Top 2019-20 NCAA title picks

Michigan State Spartans (11-2 to win title)/Over 25.5 wins (DraftKings)

Youmans: Twenty years after winning his only NCAA championship, Tom Izzo is the favorite to win another one. Aside from senior point guard Cassius Winston, the Spartans will start a front line consisting of 6-foot-6 senior Kyle Ahrens, 6-foot-6 sophomore Aaron Henry and 6-foot-8 junior Xavier Tillman. Izzo has an experienced team with muscle and toughness. What he does not have -- at least until January -- is senior guard Joshua Langford, who is out indefinitely with a foot injury. Langford will be replaced by freshman Rocket Watts, who scored 64 points with 15 3-pointers in a high school game last season. Izzo has another challenging schedule, highlighted by a season-opening test against Kentucky, a trip to Seton Hall, a potential date with Kansas in the Maui Invitational and a home game against Duke. Michigan State will likely suffer a couple of losses before January. The Spartans are starting the season No. 1 and -- good health permitting -- could finish there for the first time since 2000.