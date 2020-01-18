        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Saturday's college basketball best bets: Fade Duke in a big conference game?

          Didn't Tre Jones and Duke lose to Stephen F. Austin and Clemson? Yep, and they're still improved over last season. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
          10:57 PM ET
          • ESPN Betting Insiders

          The College Basketball season is in full swing, and there are plenty of betting opportunities. Our experts -- ESPN's Doug Kezirian, Preston Johnson and Jordan Schultz, as well as Vegas Stats & Information's Matt Youmans -- are here to give their best bets from Saturday's lineup of games.

          Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook as of Thursday night unless noted otherwise.

          Saturday's games

          No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes (-1) at Penn State Nittany Lions

          Schultz: Penn State's recent three-game losing streak has exposed a few warts, namely an inability to generate offense in the half court. Remember, too, that Ohio State has already drilled the Nittany Lions by 32 this season. However, Pat Chambers' club remains inside KenPom's top 45 in both adjusted offensive

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices