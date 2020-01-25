Saturday's college basketball best bets: Roll with No. 1 Baylor as an underdog?

The College Basketball season is in full swing, and there are plenty of betting opportunities. Our experts -- ESPN's Doug Kezirian, Preston Johnson and Jordan Schultz, as well as Vegas Stats & Information's Matt Youmans -- are here to give their best bets from Saturday's lineup of games.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook as of Thursday night unless noted otherwise.

Saturday's games

Youmans: My numbers make the Red Raiders -4, so this play is not based on math. It's a bet on coach Chris Beard to bounce back on his home court after an 11-point loss at TCU. The Red Raiders are 2-1 SU/ATS at home in January, with the loss to Baylor. The Bears rank fourth in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency (Kenpom.com), the Red Raiders rank seventh and the Wildcats 42nd. This is not one of John Calipari's best defensive teams, and Kentucky is struggling with its 3-point shooting (31.6%, 244th nationally). Texas Tech shot 4-for-17 from 3 and went to the free-throw line just eight times in the loss at TCU; expect better shooting results and more free throws in Lubbock. Beard will count on guards Jahmi'us Ramsey and Davide Moretti to lead the way in a hard-fought win and cover.