Saturday's college basketball best bets: Should you lay the points on Duke?

The college basketball season is in full swing, and there are plenty of betting opportunities. Our experts -- ESPN's Doug Kezirian, Preston Johnson and Jordan Schultz, as well as Vegas Stats & Information's Matt Youmans -- are here to give their best bets from Saturday's lineup of games.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook as of Friday night unless noted otherwise.

Saturday's games

Johnson: When BYU traveled to face the Gaels on the road earlier this season they had to do so without their best player, Yoeli Childs (21.2 PPG and 9.6 RPG per game on 60.3% shooting). The Cougars were able to hang around despite his absence and forced overtime before ultimately losing by three. Childs is back and healthy, and the BYU offense is rolling looking to follow up a 107-point output against Pepperdine on Thursday night.

Similar to when these two teams met in their first matchup, it's the Gaels now with impact player Tanner Krebs looking like he'll miss the contest. He was injured Thursday night and never returned, and without his defensive versatility and shooting ability (44.1% from 3-point range) it's going to be difficult to keep this close in Provo.

The one caveat is that BYU's next-best player TJ Haws has a wife expecting their first child either Saturday or Sunday. There is a chance that he misses the game if she goes into labor on Saturday night, so I'll be following along closely to make sure his status doesn't change. I'm fine locking in the Cougars at -5.5 or better now, but if Haws doesn't wind up playing then I would recommend just staying away.