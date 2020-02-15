Saturday's college basketball best bets: Can Louisville return to winning ways?

The college basketball season is in full swing, and there are plenty of betting opportunities. Our experts -- ESPN's Doug Kezirian, Preston Johnson and Jordan Schultz, as well as Vegas Stats & Information's Matt Youmans -- are here to give their best bets for Saturday's lineup of games.

Records

Kezirian 7-2

Schultz 5-3

Youmans 4-9

Johnson 0-1

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook as of Friday night, unless noted otherwise.

Saturday's games

Schultz: Kentucky continues to roll, having won seven of its past eight thanks to the dynamic scoring of freshman blue-chipper Tyrese Maxey -- a future lottery pick -- as well as 6-foot-11 center Nick Richards, who has made major strides on both sides of the ball. The junior has upped his scoring this season from 4.0 to 14.5 PPG and his rebounding from 3.3 to 8.2 RPG, while drastically increasing his overall activity in the paint.

We can't sleep on Immanuel Quickley, though. After a sluggish start to his sophomore season, "Quick" has been lethal of late, reaching double figures in 13 straight -- averaging 17.8 points per game -- while shooting nearly 47% from deep. As a result, look for BBN to continue its dominance over Ole Miss, extending its winning streak to 11 over the Rebels with a blowout victory at Rupp.