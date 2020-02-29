Saturday's college basketball best bets: Will the Aztecs get back on track?

The college basketball season is in full swing, and there are plenty of betting opportunities. Our experts -- ESPN's Doug Kezirian and Jordan Schultz, as well as Vegas Stats & Information's Matt Youmans -- are here to give their best bets for Saturday's lineup of games.

ATS records

Kezirian 7-5

Schultz 8-5

Youmans 9-13

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook as of Friday night, unless noted otherwise.

Saturday's games

Kezirian: Their earlier meeting ended in as strange of a way as possible. Sparty led at home by seven points with 3:24 remaining -- and never scored again. Maryland's 14-0 run is just one of its many comeback wins this season.

I trust Tom Izzo to get his team ready to win at College Park. The supporting cast for Cassius Winston has been somewhat inconsistent, but I think this is a good spot to back the Spartans.

Pick: Michigan State +3

Youmans: It seems like the time to buy low on the Spartans because this is when coach Tom Izzo typically starts working his magic. This is a revenge opportunity for a stinging loss in East Lansing two weeks ago, when the Terrapins closed the game with a stunning 14-0 run to win 67-60 as 6½-point dogs. Anthony Cowan Jr. outscored Cassius Winston 24-14 to win the point guard duel for Maryland, which is coming off a miracle comeback win at Minnesota and is sitting on a two-game cushion atop the Big Ten standings. The Terrapins have been fortunate and their 23-5 record feels somewhat phony, but this game will tell us more about both sides. Izzo has been money in this type of game for several years.

Pick: Michigan State +3