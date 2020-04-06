Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's best bets for the 2020 college football season

I certainly hope everyone and their family are healthy. That's the most important thing right now. Who knows what the next few months will bring, but with plenty of time on our hands right now, let's take a look at some of the best potential college football plays for the upcoming season -- if, of course, the season remains constructed as it currently is.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Conference title best bets

Clemson Tigers to win the ACC (-600)

Yes, you're tying up a good chunk of money for a while, but who is going to beat them in the ACC? Who can say for sure which team is coming out of the Coastal? North Carolina will certainly be a trendy pick, but I'd sure want better than 7-1 odds. Miami appears to have its QB situation remedied for at least this season, but there are still plenty of questions surrounding the Canes. Clemson does go to Doak Campbell early in the year, but is Mike Norvell capable of pulling the upset with a Florida State team that has lost to Clemson 59-10 and 45-14 the past two years?

Since the 2017 loss at Syracuse, the Tigers have won 22 straight ACC games by an average of 32.8 PPG, with just three decided by less than 14 points; Clemson has more ACC wins by seven TD (five) in that span. Between the close call at UNC last year and the way things went in the second half of the title game, expect a driven, focused Tigers squad this year. The ACC is under Clemson's ownership until further notice.