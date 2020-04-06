Best SEC college football bets: The numbers our experts like

Although the sports world is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn't mean we can't look ahead to a time when there is college football again.

Caesars Sportsbook just released season win totals and conference title odds for every FBS team and below our experts -- Bill Connelly, David Hale, Doug Kezirian, Preston Johnson and Phil Steele -- give their best best bets for teams from the Southeastern Conference.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

SEC Championship best bets

Hale: For the first time in a long time, the SEC seems pretty wide open -- there's a case to be made for as many as seven teams to be in the mix. For the money, however, Auburn looks like the team to bet. All four losses last year were by 11 points or less, came to teams that finished in the top 10, and all that happened with a true freshman QB who really struggled to find his footing at times. With a year of experience under his belt, Bo Nix can showcase his upside in 2020, and while the path to an SEC title won't be easy, the potential payoff (+600) combined with the talent on the roster makes War Eagle a solid bet.