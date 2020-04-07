Best Big Ten college football bets: The numbers our experts like

Although the sports world is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn't mean we can't look ahead to a time when there is college football again.

Caesars Sportsbook just released season win totals and conference title odds for every FBS team, and our experts -- Bill Connelly, David Hale, Doug Kezirian, Preston Johnson and Phil Steele -- give their best bets for teams from the Big Ten.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Big Ten championship best bets

Steele: I feel that Ohio State is the best team in the Big Ten and has a great shot at running the table this year. Unfortunately, the Buckeyes have -140 odds, and in this season of uncertainty betting on a big favorite is not the best choice. Most of my nine sets of power ratings have the Badgers winning the West, and that means they would be one upset away from winning the Big Ten. Wisconsin has 15 returning starters this year, and led Ohio State 21-7 at halftime of last year's conference title game.