          Best ACC college football bets: The numbers our experts like

          QB Kenny Pickett and Pittsburgh have shown they can pull off upsets. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports
          8:49 AM ET
          • CFB betting experts

          Caesars Sportsbook just released season win totals and conference title odds for every FBS team, and below our experts -- Bill Connelly, David Hale, Doug Kezirian, Preston Johnson and Phil Steele -- give their best best bets for teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

          ACC championship best bets

          Pittsburgh Panthers (75-1)

          Steele: Put a smaller-sized wager on this long shot. I can't paint a scenario where Clemson does not win the ACC, but the Tigers are -600. Pitt had three key defensive players all put off the NFL to stay for another seasons -- safety Paris Ford, nose tackle Jaylen Twyman and defensive end Patrick Jones. I do not have Pitt pegged as the best team in the Coastal Division, but the Panthers are one of the top four, and that division has been a toss-up for the past few years.