Best ACC college football bets: The numbers our experts like

Although the sports world is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn't mean we can't look ahead to a time when there is college football again.

Caesars Sportsbook just released season win totals and conference title odds for every FBS team, and below our experts -- Bill Connelly, David Hale, Doug Kezirian, Preston Johnson and Phil Steele -- give their best best bets for teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

ACC championship best bets

Steele: Put a smaller-sized wager on this long shot. I can't paint a scenario where Clemson does not win the ACC, but the Tigers are -600. Pitt had three key defensive players all put off the NFL to stay for another seasons -- safety Paris Ford, nose tackle Jaylen Twyman and defensive end Patrick Jones. I do not have Pitt pegged as the best team in the Coastal Division, but the Panthers are one of the top four, and that division has been a toss-up for the past few years.