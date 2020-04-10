Best Pac-12 college football bets: The numbers our experts like

Although the sports world is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn't mean we can't look ahead to a time when there is college football again.

Caesars Sportsbook just released season win totals and conference title odds for every FBS team, and our experts -- Bill Connelly, David Hale, Doug Kezirian and Phil Steele -- are here to give their best bets for teams from the Pac-12 Conference.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Pac-12 championship best bets

Steele: The odds are not great at just +250, but my power ratings have USC as the best team in the Pac-12 this season, so it's worth a look. The Trojans have two QBs who are capable of being the best in the Pac-12 in Kedon Slovis and JT Daniels and return a big chunk of last year's team, including 17 starters. USC faces Notre Dame and Alabama in its nonconference schedule, but that has no impact on winning the Pac-12. The Trojans are the league's most complete team.