Best Group of 5 college football bets: The numbers our experts like

Caesars Sportsbook just released season win totals and conference title odds for every FBS team, and our experts -- Bill Connelly, David Hale, Doug Kezirian and Phil Steele -- are here to give their best bets for teams from the Group of 5 schools.

AAC championship best bets

Steele: I have four teams winning six or more games in American conference play this year: UCF (+200), Cincinnati (+250), Memphis (+225) and Navy (+600). The Midshipmen have the best odds in that group and one of head coach Ken Niumatalolo's most experienced teams with 13 returning starters, their most in five years. Navy had a 292-98 yardage edge at the half at Memphis last year and get the Tigers at home this year in the game that could decide the West division. QB Malcolm Perry is a significant loss, but Niumatalolo has done an excellent job replacing QBs in the past.

Hale: There's no clear-cut favorite here, but there are plenty of solid contenders, so I'm taking a flier on a big turnaround at Houston. Dana Holgorsen knows how to win, there's finally some stability in the program and there are a ton of luck-based metrics pointing in the Cougars favor this season. Yes, they'll need some help from UCF, Memphis, Navy and Cincinnati, but at 60-1, it's an enticing roll of the dice.

AAC season win totals

Tulsa Golden Hurricane over 4.5 wins (+105)

Steele: Last year, Tulsa led powerful SMU 30-9 in the fourth quarter but lost in OT. Tulsa outgained a strong Cincinnati team 377-317 but came up short. Tulsa had a 584-498 yardage edge but missed a game-winning 29-yard field goal as time expired left in a one-point loss to Memphis. With QB Zach Smith one of nine starters back on offense, this is head coach Phillip Montgomery's best team since his 10-3 squad in 2016. I think they finally get back to a bowl.