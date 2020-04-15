Heisman Trophy best bets, long shots, value picks

It's only April, but with no major sports currently being played, oddsmakers have had more time on their hands. And college football bettors have more options as a result.

Caesars Sportsbook has released 2020 Heisman Trophy odds, and our esteemed panel of college football experts -- Doug Kezirian, David Hale, Adam Rittenberg, Mark Schlabach, Phil Steele, Andrea Adelson, Bill Connelly and Preston Johnson -- are here to give you their value plays, who is over- and undervalued and their April Heisman selections.

Undervalued

Schlabach: Hubbard finished eighth in Heisman voting last year, which was quite a slap in the face for the FBS leading rusher. The Canadian ran for 2,094 yards with 21 touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He ran for 200 yards or more in four games and had 100 or more in all but one (when he rested against FCS program McNeese State in Week 2). He led the FBS in rushing yards against AP top-25 opponents, and had 15 rushes of 30 yards or longer, nine rushes of 40 yards or longer, seven rushes of 50 yards or longer, five rushes of 60 yards or longer, three rushes of 70 yards or longer, two rushes of 80 yards or longer and one rush of 90 yards or longer.