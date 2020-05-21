Best bets for Woods/Manning vs. Mickelson/Brady

Anita Marks and Chris "The Bear" Fallica break down the betting odds for the charity golf match that pairs Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. (2:08)

Following the return of live golf to television with the TaylorMade Driving Relief on Sunday that featured Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a skins event, we have a much more hyped event on the horizon.

Two of golf's greats and two football legends will tee it up, as Tiger Woods teams up with Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in an 18-hole match to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts on Memorial Day weekend.

The star-studded event, dubbed The Match: Champions for Charity, will take place Sunday at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe South, Florida.

Caesars Sportsbook opened Tiger and Manning as the -175 favorites over Mickelson and Brady (+155) on May 11.

Betting expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica, ESPN.com sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets for the showdown.

Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Mickelson/Brady (+180)

Fallica: Even though Medalist is basically Woods' home course, I'm taking the dog here.