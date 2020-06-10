Best bets for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial CC

Anita Marks explains why she likes Rory McIlroy as the favorite to win the Charles Schwab Challenge. (0:39)

After a three-month hiatus, PGA Tour golf is back.

A loaded field will descend on Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, this week. The tournament has attracted the top five players in the Official World Golf Ranking, including No. 1 Rory McIlroy, and eight of the top 10. Seventeen of the top 20 players in the FedExCup standings are scheduled to play.

With such a deep field, as well as plenty of unknowns following a long layoff, there will be plenty of options when it comes to betting.

Betting expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica, ESPN betting analyst Doug Kezirian, ESPN.com sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets for golf's return at "Hogan's Alley."

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

McIlroy to win 8-1; Top 5 +225 (DraftKings)

Marks: After three months off due to the coronavirus pandemic, no one really knows what to expect Thursday. Therefore, give me the best golfer in the world at 8-1.