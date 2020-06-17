Best bets for the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town

PGA Tour golf is back, coming off of an exciting week and a one-hole playoff win by Daniel Berger at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Now, the Tour heads to Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Which players are good bets?

Betting expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica, ESPN betting analyst Doug Kezirian, ESPN.com sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets for the RBC Heritage.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Rory McIlroy (12-1) and (-137 to finish top 20 at DraftKings)

Kezirian: Should we consider this a blind bet at 12-1? Yes, McIlroy struggled on Sunday, but that's probably why we are getting double-digit odds here. He typically crushes Pete Dye courses, and he is still in great form. I think a play at 12-1 for the world's top golfer makes sense, and I am OK laying juice for him to finish in the top 20.