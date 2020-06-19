Best bets for Saturday's 152nd Belmont Stakes

The 152nd Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday in New York. Normally, the final race of the Triple Crown, it will be the first this year and will take place without spectators.

ESPN's Chris Fallica gives us his best bets for the Triple Crown race, along with his thoughts on the day's earlier races.

Guide to the field

Horses listed in order of post position.

1. Tap It to Win (jockey: John Velazquez/trainer: Mark Casse) 6-1 ML odds

Mark Casse has a chance to be the first trainer since D. Wayne Lukas in the mid-1990s to win the Belmont in consecutive years. Tap It to Win ran a huge race vs. allowance company at Belmont Park two weeks ago and had some buzz as a horse that could wire the field. But I'm against him here. The rail draw means he will certainly face pressure from the outside, certainly from Fore Left, possibly from Modernist and potentially from one more horse I'll discuss later.