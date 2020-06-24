Best bets for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands

PGA Tour golf is back and is coming off of another tight tournament at the RBC Heritage that saw Webb Simpson emerge as the champion.

ESPN.com sports betting deputy editor David Bearman's faith in Simpson paid off last week at Harbour Town. After picking him at Colonial the week before, he stuck to his guns and had Simpson to win at 25-1 and +200 to finish in the top 20.

Now, the Tour heads to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for the Travelers Championship

Which players are good bets?

Betting expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica, ESPN betting analyst Doug Kezirian, Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets for the Travelers.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Justin Thomas (13-1); top-10 (+120 at DraftKings)

Bearman: It's never sexy to pick one of the co-favorites, but there are usually good reasons for being listed as one, and you still have to pick one winner out of 154. TPC River Highlands is a scoring course, more forgiving than Colonial or Harbour Town, so if you hit it deep, give up some accuracy and scramble to the greens, you have a good shot.