Best bets for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit GC

PGA Tour golf is back and is coming off what turned out to be another close finish. Dustin Johnson emerged as the champion at The Travelers, finishing one shot ahead of Kevin Streelman.

The tour next heads to Detroit Golf Club for the Rocket Mortgage Championship.

Which players are good bets, and which props are worth a look?

Betting expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica, ESPN.com sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Patrick Reed (14-1; -125 Top 20 at DraftKings)

Bearman: If you had Reed in your matchup with Sergio Garcia last week, you were not happy after Round 1, being down six shots. But Reed quietly put together a solid final round, finished with a seven-birdie, one-bogey 64 on Sunday to climb up the leaderboard (and beat Garcia by a shot). He hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens on Sunday, and if he continues that trend, you'll see him near the top at Detroit Country Club. He missed the cut at Harbour Town but finished tied for seventh at Colonial, won in Mexico and grabbed another top-10 at Torrey Pines before the break. Plus, he has something not many others have in the one-year history of the event: a top-5 finish here last year.