Best bets for the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield GC

PGA Tour golf is back in full swing, albeit without the crowds we're accustomed to. Bryson DeChambeau has been on fire and notched his first win since the season's restart, finishing 23-under after a final-round 65 to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club last weekend.

ESPN.com sports betting deputy editor David Bearman had DeChambeau to finish in the top 10 (-135), and fantasy analyst Anita Marks had him to finish in the top 5 (+150 at DraftKings), but no one had him as their winner.

The tour next heads to Muirfield Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio for the Workday Charity Open.

Which players are good bets, and which props are worth a look?

Betting expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica, Bearman, ESPN betting analyst Doug Kezirian and Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win