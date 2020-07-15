Best bets for the Memorial Tournament

Michael Collins breaks down Tiger Woods' chances to win the Memorial Tournament, which he has won five times. (0:54)

PGA Tour golf is back in full swing, albeit without the crowds we're accustomed to.

Collin Morikawa outlasted Justin Thomas in a playoff for his first PGA Tour win last weekend at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. None of our experts had Morikawa for the win, but several hit on prop bets, including Xander Schauffele, Kevin Streelman, Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland finishing in the top 20 and Gary Woodland posting a top-5.

The tour will remain at Muirfield for the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.

Which players are good bets, and which props are worth a look at Jack's place?

Betting expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica, ESPN.com sports betting deputy editor David Bearman, ESPN betting analyst Doug Kezirian and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Bets to win

Cantlay 13-1 (+200 to finish top-10)

Bearman: I almost pulled the trigger on Cantlay last week and wasn't too worried about the miss until his final-round 65 shot him up the leaderboard.