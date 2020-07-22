Best bets for PGA Tour 3M Open

PGA Tour golf is back in full swing, albeit without the crowds we're accustomed to.

Jon Rahm took home the title at the Memorial Tournament and claimed the world No. 1 ranking in the process.

The tour now heads to Minnesota for the 3M Open. Which players are good bets, and which props are worth a look at TPC Twin Cities?

Betting expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica, ESPN.com sports betting deputy editor David Bearman, ESPN betting analyst Doug Kezirian and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Tommy Fleetwood 17-1 (+200 Top 10, +110 Top 20 at DraftKings)

Fallica: