Best bets for the PGA Tour WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

PGA Tour golf is back in full swing, albeit without the crowds we're accustomed to.

Michael Thompson birdied two of his final three holes Sunday to take home the title at the 3M Open.

The tour now heads to Memphis for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Which players are good bets, and which props are worth a look at TPC Southwind?

Betting expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica, ESPN.com sports betting deputy editor David Bearman, ESPN betting analyst Doug Kezirian and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Marks: JT's game has been on point since the tour resumed. He sits first in strokes gained tee to green and third in strokes gained on approach this season, two key metrics needed to win this week at TPC Southwind.