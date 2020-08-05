Best bets for the PGA Championship

Andy North goes through the opening round pairings for the 2020 PGA Championship. (2:12)

The first major of the season is here, though it isn't the tournament we're accustomed to seeing kick things off. For years the final major of the season, the PGA Championship will be the first of three majors contested in 2020.

The field is loaded as always, with two-time defending champ Brooks Koepka and newly minted No. 1 player in the world Justin Thomas among the favorites. Plus, Tiger Woods is always a popular pick.

Who will hoist the Wanamaker Trophy at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco? What bets and props are worth a look?

Betting expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica, ESPN.com sports betting deputy editor David Bearman, ESPN betting analyst Doug Kezirian and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Brooks Koepka 13-1; Top-10 finish (+155)

Bearman: I'm not one to take a favorite, but there are exceptions to the norm.