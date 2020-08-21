The Indianapolis 500 has always been held in May. But the 104th edition, scheduled for May 24, had to be moved amid the pandemic and will now take place on Sunday.

That makes for an especially big weekend for racing fans, because there's also a double-dip of NASCAR races in Dover, Delaware. The Cup Series' Drydeine 311 will take place on Saturday (4 p.m. ET), with the second race at the same time on Sunday.

Senior writer Ryan McGee and editor Scott Symmes both cashed in when Chase Elliott won the GoBowling.com 235 on the Daytona International Speedway road course last week. Meanwhile, Simon Pagenaud will attempt to defend his Indy crown on Sunday.

Who will take the checkered flags this weekend? Symmes and Fantasy's Mike Clay offer their best bets.

Note: Odds from Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Dover best bets