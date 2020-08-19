PGA Tour FedExCup playoffs: Best bets for Northern Trust

It's playoff time on the PGA Tour. Patrick Reed will defend his title at The Northern Trust in the first event of the FedExCup playoffs.

Ultra long shot Jim Herman (500-1) punched his ticket to the playoffs last week with his win at Wyndham. Tiger Woods will also be back in the field this week at TPC Boston.

So where does the smart money lie? What bets and props are worth a look?

Betting expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica, ESPN.com sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

It's hard to not like Collin Morikawa with the way he has been playing. Harry How/Getty Images

Marks: DeChambeau won here in 2018.