Dustin Johnson ran away with the first event of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs, cruising to an 11-shot victory at The Northern Trust on Sunday after finishing an astonishing 30 under for the week.

There are now 70 players remaining in the hunt for the title as the tour shifts to Olympia Fields, Illinois, for this week's BMW Championship.

Where does the smart money lie? What bets and props are worth a look?

Betting experts Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Doug Kezirian, ESPN.com sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Marks: Rahm tied for sixth at The Northern Trust and looked great on Sunday. Olympia Fields fits his game extremely well. This season, he ranks 44th in driving accuracy, 18th in strokes gained on approach and 23rd in strokes gained putting.