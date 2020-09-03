Betting guide for the 146th Kentucky Derby

Postponed from its traditional running on the first Saturday in May for the first time since 1945 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kentucky Derby will take place on the first Saturday of September. Tiz the Law is the morning-line favorite (3-5) and is unbeaten in four starts this year. That includes the Belmont Stakes in June, which led off this year's reshuffled Triple Crown.

So will Tiz the Law head into the Preakness Stakes (Oct. 3) with a chance at all three?

Time will tell, but first here is a breakdown of every horse in the Kentucky Derby field, suggested plays and picks.

Note: Horses, with odds, listed in order of post position (jockey/trainer in parentheses).

Chris Fallica's guide to the field

1. Finnick the Fierce (Martin Garcia/Rey Hernandez) 50-1

Ran a big race at Churchill Downs on a sloppy track at 88-1 in the Jockey Club last year, but has been soundly beaten by some of the long shots in this race and really doesn't belong here. The only interesting thing about him will be to see what type of trip he can work out from the rail, given the new-look starting gate. Since Ferdinand won in 1986, only two horses that started from the rail even managed a top-3 finish. Finnick the Fierce wont be the third.