Jon Rahm won in stunning fashion last week, holing a 66-foot putt in a playoff with Dustin Johnson, who drained a 45-footer to force extra holes. Fantasy analyst Anita Marks hit on her Rahm pick at 9-1 odds.

The FedExCup playoffs now shift to Atlanta, where 30 golfers will tee it up at East Lake in the Tour Championship.

Where does the smart money lie? What bets and props are worth a look?

Betting expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica, ESPN.com sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Justin Thomas +550 (8-1 to win without starting strokes at DraftKings)