Best bets for PGA Tour Safeway Open

Dustin Johnson has won the FedEx Cup, but we aren't finished with golf -- far from it, in fact.

Next weekend is the rescheduled U.S. Open, but before that is the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif. this week.

Where does the smart money lie? What bets and props are worth a look?

Betting expert Doug Kezirian and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Marks: To say Steele has a feel for Silverado would be an understatement. Two of his three victories on tour have come here (2017 and 2018), which tells you his game fits this course to a tee. He is tied for 19th in par 4 scoring and ranks 16th in strokes gained on approach in 2020. Steele has been playing well since the tour's pandemic pause and has made seven consecutive cuts heading into this week's tourney.