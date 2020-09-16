Best bets for the U.S. Open

The event was previously scheduled for June 18, but we'll witness a U.S. Open in September, as players prepare to tee off at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York. Can Dustin Johnson keep up his hot streak? Is it Phil Mickelson's chance at redemption at age 50? What can we expect from Tiger?

As Chris "The Bear" Fallica points out, 13 of the past 18 major winners were first-time major winners, and 28 of the past 30 major winners were ranked in the top 30. These are the players from the top 20 who fit the criteria (world rank in parentheses): Jon Rahm (second), Xander Schauffele (seventh), Bryson DeChambeau (ninth), Patrick Cantlay (11th), Daniel Berger (13th), Tyrrell Hatton (14th), Tommy Fleetwood (15th), Tony Finau (16th), Matthew Fitzpatrick (17th), Hideki Matsuyama (18th) and Paul Casey (19th).

Where does the smart money lie? What bets and props are worth a look?

Betting experts Doug Kezirian and Fallica, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets for the tournament.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Dustin Johnson +850

Bearman: Let's not try to reinvent the wheel here. Johnson is playing better than anyone else on tour, with two wins and two runners-up in his past four events. Is there value in taking the favorite? That depends. Do you want someone who you know is going to be a factor, regardless of the price? You could wait and see if he is a few shots off after the first round and get a longer price. The knock on DJ has always been "can he finish in a big moment?" given that he has "only" one major win, with 17 top-10s, including five runner-up finishes. To me, he has put that to rest. He just walked to golf's biggest payday and didn't win the PGA Championship last month only because of some great shot-making out of Collin Morikawa. We all know DJ is a tee shot, grounded wedge and bad three-putt away from having four majors, and that is what has caused the doubt, but I expect him to walk away with his second U.S. Open win this weekend.