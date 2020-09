Hudson Swafford won last week's event in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and the tour next heads to Jackson, Mississippi, for the Sanderson Farms Championship, where Sebastian Munoz is the defending champion.

Who is underrated, and whom should you fade? What bets and props are worth a look?

Sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Will Zalatoris 18-1; Zalatoris (-143) over Adam Long (+110 at DraftKings)