Betting guide for the 145th Preakness Stakes

The 145th Preakness Stakes will close out the reshuffled 2020 Triple Crown season. Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes in June, and Kentucky Derby winner Authentic is the favorite to win Saturday in Pimlico

Here is a breakdown of every horse in the Preakness Stakes, suggested plays and picks.

Note: Horses listed in order of post position (jockey/trainer in parentheses).

Chris Fallica's guide to the field

1. Excession (Sheldon Russell/Steve Asmussen) 30-1

The only two times this horse has cracked the exacta have come on sloppy tracks, including at 83-1 in the Rebel. That race was a 16-point improvement over his previous best race, so that, along with him not having run in seven months, has me a little skeptical of him belonging here. Some will point to him having talent, as he lost by only 1¾ lengths to Maxfield. I always play the all button for third in trifectas for a little bit, so if this late-runner hits the board, I'll be covered.