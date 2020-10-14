Best bets for PGA Tour: CJ Cup at Shadow Creek

Anita Marks breaks down why she's betting on Xander Schauffele to come out victorious at the CJ Cup. (0:27)

Why Xander Schauffele is the betting favorite to win at Shadow Creek (0:27)

The PGA Tour stays in Las Vegas for an additional week, as the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek was moved from South Korea due to the pandemic.

Who is underrated, and whom should you fade? What bets and props are worth a look?

Sports betting analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Justin Thomas 10-1; +110 Top-10 finish

Fallica: JT always seems to play well in these limited-field events.