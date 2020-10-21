Best bets for PGA Tour: Zozo Championship at Sherwood

The PGA Tour heads to Thousand Oaks, California, for the Zozo Championship at Sherwood Country Club. Defending champion Tiger Woods returns to action for the first time since missing the cut at the U.S. Open. Phil Mickelson, fresh off his second senior tour win in two tries, is also in the field. The tournament originally was to be played in Japan but was moved because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Who is underrated, and whom should you fade? Which bets and props are worth a look?

Sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Marks: The fact that Sherwood CC has five par 5s and five par 3s has me feeling Webb this week, considering he is one of the best on tour scoring on both.