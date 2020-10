The NASCAR playoffs continue Sunday with the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia (2 p.m. ET).

Kyle Busch won in Texas last week -- well, the race wasn't completed until Wednesday due to rain. Who will take the checkered flag this week? Senior writer Ryan McGee, fantasy expert Mike Clay and editor Scott Symmes offer their best bets.

Note: Odds from Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill.

Best bets