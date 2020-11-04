Best bets for PGA Tour: Vivint Houston Open

It is the week before the Masters, and the PGA Tour heads to Texas for the Vivint Houston Open, a traditional Masters warm-up -- but this time in November.
The event was moved to Memorial Park, a course that hosted PGA Tour events from 1951 to 1963. Phil Mickelson, the 2011 winner of this event, and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson are both in the field.
Who is underrated, and whom should you fade? Which bets and props are worth a look?
Sports betting deputy editor David Bearman, betting expert Chris Fallica and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.
Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.