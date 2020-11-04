Best bets for PGA Tour: Vivint Houston Open

It is the week before the Masters, and the PGA Tour heads to Texas for the Vivint Houston Open, a traditional Masters warm-up -- but this time in November.

The event was moved to Memorial Park, a course that hosted PGA Tour events from 1951 to 1963. Phil Mickelson, the 2011 winner of this event, and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson are both in the field.

Who is underrated, and whom should you fade? Which bets and props are worth a look?

Sports betting deputy editor David Bearman, betting expert Chris Fallica and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Tyrrell Hatton 16-1 to win; +188 Top 10, -120 Top 20