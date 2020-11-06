NASCAR Cup Series: Best bets for Series Finale 500

The NASCAR playoffs reach their conclusion on Sunday with the Series Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET).

Chase Elliott won last week's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville. Regular-season champion and nine-race winner Kevin Harvick was eliminated on a failed last-lap pass for position.

With his victory, Elliott joined Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski as qualifiers for the championship.

Who will take the checkered flag? Senior writer Ryan McGee, fantasy expert Mike Clay and editor Scott Symmes offer their best bets.

Odds from Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill as of Friday.

Best bets